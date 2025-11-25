Warner Music and Suno strike deal for AI Music, giving artists control over their likeness

Finally, a deal that puts control in the hands of artists

Warner Music Group has officially partnered with AI music platform Suno in a landmark deal that settles previous copyright litigation between the companies and sets the stage for licensed AI-generated music.

The agreement brings together Suno’s AI capabilities with Warner’s artist development expertise, aiming to create new opportunities for music creation, fan interaction, and revenue generation for artists and songwriters.

Under the deal, musicians will retain control over how their names, likenesses, voices, and compositions are used in AI songs, ensuring their work is protected while enabling collaboration with advanced AI models.

Suno plans to launch new, more robust and licensed AI models in 2026, replacing the current ones, while introducing paid tiers for downloading audio and limiting free-tier functionality to streaming and sharing.

As part of the partnership, Suno has also acquired live music platform Songkick from Warner, with plans to continue running it and enhancing the connection between artists and fans.

Both companies describe the collaboration as a blueprint for next-generation AI music that supports creators, delivers new fan experiences, and expands the ways music is made and monetized.