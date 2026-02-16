Casey Wasserman puts agency up for sale after being named in Epstein files

Casey Wasserman has announced he is selling his talent agency after he appeared in the Epstein files.

Casey Wasserman’s selling his massive talent agency that’s lost names like Bbno$, John Summit and Chappell Roan since he was named in the round of Epstein files that got released a few weeks ago.

Wasserman apparently left a memo to his staff right before the weekend, where he said he’d “become a distraction” to the firm’s work and had already started the sale process.

The 3 million files were released on January 30th by the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the the Epstein Files Transparency Act which was signed last November.

In them was a trove of flirtatious emails exchanged between Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s currently serving a 20 year prison sentence for child sex trafficking charges, as well as records of a 2002 flight Wasserman took on Epstein’s private jet.

Wasserman’s claiming this was the only time he ever met Epstein, and that he never had any kind of relationship with him whatsoever – and as for the emails, has said he deeply regrets ever sending them.

Wasserman is the chairman of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, and he’s holding on tight to that position after the LA28 executive committee of the board released a statement confirming they had no plans to get rid of him.

They’re choosing to believe Wasserman’s relationship with Epstein and Maxwell didn’t go any further than what’s in the documents already released, but celebrities apart of the mass exodus have been saying the agency wasn’t holding him accountable to his actions.

Right now, there’s no way to know how long it’ll be until Wasserman is sold on, and if it’ll come with a complete rebrand as well.