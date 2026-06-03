Watch CMAT react to Olivia Rodrigo covering her on BBC

Olivia Rodrigo’s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is out next week, and to celebrate, she covered CMAT at BBC’s Live Lounge.

Rodrigo covered ‘When A Good Man Cries” off of CMAT’s 2025 album EURO-COUNTRY.

She also performed her recent single “the cure,” and brought in a string section to make these performances extra special.

Watch the cover here:

Whilst the reaction to Rodrigo’s performance has been very positive, the best response was from CMAT herself.

Via instagram, the Irish singer shared her live reaction to the cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cmat (@cmatbaby)

“She sang it better than me so now im toast . @oliviarodrigo pints?” she asked Rodrigo, also describing the video as “like cocomelon to me”.

About covering the song, Rodrigo sung all CMAT’s praises, describing her as “an incredible, unique songwriter” and shared that she thinks “nobody writes songs like her right now.”