Garage-rock trio Crocodylus are back with a clip for their nostalgic new single, Social Climber. The video sees the boys performing by an idyllic rural lake, interspersed with a montage of footage from the past four years, including moments from live shows and tour antics amongst friends.

Watch the clip below.

Social Climber is taken from the band’s forthcoming 7″ vinyl Social Climber/ Camouflage, due out October 16 via Bargain Bin Records. You can preorder your copy here.