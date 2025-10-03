WATCH: Fanny Lumsden looks back on her country journey with ‘Look At Me Now’

Country sweetheart Fanny Lumsden celebrates her career in the autobiographical ‘Look At Me Now’ video, from country halls to festival stages.

Fanny Lumsden has unveiled the autobiographical video for her latest single ‘Look At Me Now,’ a cinematic journey through her life in country music.

Shot on the road in Europe with her band The Prawn Stars, the clip traces the highs, lows, and small-town moments that have defined her career, from dusty country halls to festival stages, capturing a story that keeps growing year after year.

“Basically we’ve been making this clip since 2011,” Fanny says. “It features footage from all 19 of our videos, from country hall tours—including our very first in tiny Tallimba, NSW—to every milestone since. It really is the culmination of everything we’ve done, and it feels incredible to pause and reflect before diving into a new era of music.”

Directed by Fanny and Dan Stanley Freeman, the video follows a whirlwind 2025: a European tour, arena shows with Paul Kelly, festival sets at Dashville Skyline and Savannah in the Round, and upcoming dates with Rob Thomas.

In 2026, Fanny Lumsden & The Prawn Stars will headline a national tour, kicking off in Perth on February 6 and wrapping in Canberra on February 21.

Live Dates – Fanny Lumsden & The Prawn Stars 2026

Feb 6 – Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Feb 7 – Lion Arts Centre, Adelaide, SA

Feb 13 – Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Feb 14 – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Feb 20 – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Feb 21 – UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

Tickets at fannylumsden.net