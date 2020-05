Haim are well and truly gearing up for their album release this coming June, and the trio have just released the sixth song taken from the album (including three bonus tracks). The slinky, feel-good, Don’t Wanna, was co-produced by Rostam, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Danielle Haim. Check it out below.



Don’t Wanna is available to stream on all platforms now. Women In Music Part III is due out on June 26.