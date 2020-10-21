Watch Jackie Brown Jr perform ‘Dead Bodies’ Live at Enmore

Jackie Brown Jr recently hit the Live at Enmore studios. They performed their recently released single Dead Bodies — an effervescent slice of indie magic.

Comprising of Live at Enmore alumni Maddy Mallis of Good Pash and Rhyan Clapman, otherwise known as DOBBY, the crew knew the studio well and instantly slipped into a solid and feel-good groove.

The up-tempo tune was underpinned by the rolling grooves of Clapman, bassist Gideon Traurig and guitarist/keyboardist Michael Brady.

Lead guitarist Hilary Geddes provided the summery guitar hook and blazing solo, while frontwoman Maddy Mallis delivered a passionate vocal performance, not to mention a sax interlude.

Before hitting record, Mallis reflected on the song’s narrative:

“It’s a bit of a dark comedy on relationships…we wrote it all together sitting in my loungeroom. We just came up with all the stuff and put it together and eventually, we had a song.”

