 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

WATCH: Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Garden Song’

https://happymag.tv/watch-phoebe-bridgers-garden-song/

Phoebe Bridgers has released a video for her new track, Garden Song. The webcam-style video opens with Phoebe ripping a bong before being enveloped by surreal colours and characters.

https://happymag.tv/watch-phoebe-bridgers-garden-song/

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

February 27, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag