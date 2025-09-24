WATCH: Taika Waititi Directs Rita Ora in Dreamy New Video for ‘All Natural’

Rita Ora is back with All Natural, a track that’s equal parts personal and cinematic – thanks in large part to her partner, Taika Waititi.

The Oscar-winning director, known for Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok, has also dipped into music videos before, working with artists like Lorde and The Wiggles.

With All Natural, he brings that same quirky, cinematic eye to Ora’s world. Produced by Grammy-winning Joel Little (Lorde, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift), the song is all about self-love and growth.

Ora says it’s one of her most personal releases yet: “For me, it’s about learning to love every side of yourself — the strong and the fragile, the light and the shadows.”

The video is hypnotic. Ora dances under massive overhead lights, glides through rippling water, and drifts between mirrored reflections. It’s intimate and cinematic at the same time, a signature Waititi touch that makes the pop video feel like a short film.

Her last album, You & I (2023), landed in the UK top 10 and earned praise from Rolling Stone for its “stunning love songs.” But Ora says All Natural “opens a new chapter” — sharper, stronger, and truer to herself than ever.

Outside music, Ora and Waititi are also cooking up a musical comedy about the Fyre Festival. Waititi says, “Honestly, I think the idea is exciting, weird, and potentially disastrous… which seems apt and is how I like to work.”

With All Natural, Taika Waititi proves once again why he’s one of the few directors who can make a pop video feel like cinema — and why Rita Ora has never looked more radiant.