WATCH: Step-Panther – ‘Bike Lock’

Wollongong’s Step-Panther have made a triumphant return with their first new music in two years. A slacker rock anthem which kicks you straight in the guts, Bike Lock is complete with a sly nod to our times (read: Joe Exotic on a tv screen) and a through-line of laconic, existential dread: “They put a bike lock on my soul”. What more could you want?

Bike Lock is set to feature on Farmer & The Owl’s upcoming compilation album, Family Values – due out Friday, September 25.

Bike Lock is out now on all platforms, grab your copy here.