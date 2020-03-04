Watch Tame Impala give stunning first performance of ‘Lost In Yesterday’

On Monday night, Tame Impala appeared as the musical guest on late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing tracks from the latest album, The Slow Rush.

Accompanied by psychedelic visuals, Kevin Parker and the band gave a rendition of Lost In Yesterday and Breathe Deeper. Check it out below.

Tame Impala’s long-awaited fourth album The Slow Rush came out last month. Check out what we thought about it here.

The band have also announced a bunch of tour dates, with North American shows lined up for this month with Clairo and MGMT.

They will then head back to our shores in April, for shows accompanied by Khruangbin, after which they’ll head back to the United States and Canada for dates with Perfume Genius. Check out the Australian/New Zealand tour dates below.

Watch Tame Impala perform Lost In Yesterday and Breathe Deeper on Jimmy Kimmel below.

Australian/New Zealand Tour Dates

AUCKLAND, NZ – Thursday 16 April, Spark Arena

BRISBANE, QLD – Saturday 18 April, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

SYDNEY, NSW – Monday 20 April, Qudos Bank Arena

MELBOURNE, VIC – Thursday 23 April, Rod Laver Arena

ADELAIDE, SA – Saturday 25 April, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

PERTH, WA – Tuesday 28 April, RAC Arena