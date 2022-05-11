WATCH: ‘Terminal list’ first look trailer

The Terminal List based on the best-selling novel by former Navy Seal Jack Carr is hitting the small screen this July.

Chris Pratt is making his return to television. After his seven-season stint as the irrepressible Andy Dwyer in the cult phenomenon Parks and Recreation, the actor has become a go-to action hero for franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic Park.

Starring alongside Chris Pratt, are Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Jai Courtney, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. The Terminal List is set to be quite a ride. With five books in the series already published, there is a lot of potential for this to be quite a lengthy series.

The Terminal List is an action-packed conspiracy thriller that investigates the cost of pushing America’s specially trained operatives too far. The series follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home conflicted, questioning his culpability and overall memory of the event. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers that this was not an act of war by a foreign enemy but a conspiracy that runs to the highest levels of government.

The Terminal List will premiere on Prime Video July 1st.