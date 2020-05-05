 ​ ​
WATCH: The Flaming Lips – ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’

The Flaming Lips feature in a scene in Arkansas; a new film about drug trafficking. Check out the world’s weirdest band covering George Jones’ signature song, He Stopped Loving Her Today, in that scene below.

May 5, 2020

