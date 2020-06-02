WATCH: The Happy Pack – Cat Davies

Not long ago we delivered the Happy Pack, a series of $1,200 gift bundles to creatives in isolation. Watch what happened when we showed up at the front door of Sydney actor Cat Davies, who was having “the worst meltdown” before we called. Stoked we could cheer you up, Cat!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Special thanks to all of the brands, small businesses, and companies that supported the first Happy Pack: GoPro, Panhead Custom Ales, Fender, Archie Rose Distilling Co., Remedy Drinks, Ooooby, RØDE Microphones, Thrills, Pan Macmillan Australia, and Beach Burrito Company.

Find out more about The Happy Pack here.