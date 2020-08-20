Watch the trailer for Sofia Coppola’s new film ‘On The Rocks’ starring Bill Murray

The first official trailer for Sofia Coppola’s new film On The Rocks has just dropped, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

Lost In Translation fans rejoice. Sofia Coppola is back with a new film, and better yet, it’s starring Bill goddamn Murray.

The new film, On The Rocks, is due out sometime this October, and the first official trailer has just dropped. It also features the newly released single by Phoenix, which is the first new music from the beloved French band in two years.

On The Rocks follows the story of a middle-aged writer Laura, who begins to wonder if her partner is having an affair and calls on her womanising father to help get to the bottom of it. Speaking to EW, Coppola described that the film is based on“moments” with her father, aka The Godfather-director Francis Ford Coppola, and “the men of his generation.”

“Being in a relationship, you look at how you’re affected by the way you were raised or what you heard growing up,” she described. “So I was thinking about all those aspects and how to put my personal feelings and what I was experiencing into a hopefully fun story blending what I was thinking about and the roles you’re juggling at that point in life.”

bill murray teaming up with sofia coppola again! ya! also i lov that rashida jones is in this film too, can’t wait :,) https://t.co/d6fvsInIPl — s (@roseblk_tea) August 19, 2020

Laura is played by Rashida Jones, who, as Consequence Of Sound points out, also knows a thing or two about having an extremely influential father, being the daughter of legendary music producer Quincy Jones. Rashida Jones and Sofia Coppola are reportedly longtime friends.

“Sofia and I have had a lot of parallel emotional milestones and On the Rocks represents that, too,” Jones described to EW.

‘Lost in Translation’ (2003, Sofia Coppola) / ‘On the Rocks’ (2020, Sofia Coppola) pic.twitter.com/6EE2SyehII — Film Again (@_FilmAgain) August 19, 2020

On The Rocks is due out this October and will be available on AppleTV+ and appear in select theatres. Check out the trailer below.