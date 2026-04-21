Watch a Black Widow meet a Venus Flytrap – this ends exactly how you think

A video of a Venus Flytrap eating a venomous Black Widow spider is doing the rounds across Reddit.

If you’ve ever wanted to know how a Venus Flytrap actually eats something, this is about as clear as it gets.

The clip shows a spider – often labelled a Black Widow – wandering straight into the trap. It taps the tiny hairs inside once… nothing. Then again.

Snap.

That second touch is the whole trick. The plant basically double-checks it’s dealing with real prey before committing, which is why the timing here feels so precise.

There’s some debate over whether the spider is actually a Black Widow or a False Widow, but either way, it doesn’t really change the outcome.

A few plant people have pointed out that meals this big can actually be a bit much for a Flytrap — the trap itself can die after digesting something that size.

There’s not a whole lot more to it than that. A plant, a spider, and a very quick decision.