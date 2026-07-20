Fan-made website turns Modern Warfare 2 lobbies into bedtime ambience

Forget white noise. Drift off to pre-game trash talk instead.

Until recently, the sweaty days of surviving Search & Destroy on Black Ops 1 and hours spent farming quick-scope clips on Modern Warfare 2 felt like a distant memory

Now gamers have been able to relive the good ol’ age of Moutain Dew filled pre-game lobbies thanks to the re-releases of the first two Black Ops games on PlayStation consoles.

Due to its exclusivity, some fans have not been able to experience the return of lobby trash-talking and the new rise of custom gamer profile art resembling Charlie Kirk.

Thanks to a new fan-made website titled Call of Duty Ambience, non-PlayStation players can now relax to the looping sounds of the franchise’s most iconic multiplayer lobbies, turning nostalgia into the internet’s latest sleep aid.

Rather than blasting hitmarkers and killstreak announcements, the website strips things back to the calm before every match.

Nostalgic menu music, muffled toxic lobby chatter, environmental ambience, and the low hum of distant battles combine to recreate the oddly cosy atmosphere of logging on after school in the early 2010s.

Mike Wing, the independent app designer behind the website, stated that “Most people fall asleep to white noise. I fall asleep to grown men arguing in CoD lobbies.”

most people fall asleep to white noise i fall asleep to grown men arguing in cod lobbies so i made a website that plays Call of Duty voice chat 24/7 pic.twitter.com/tu0q1rxtFO — mike wing (@immike_wing) July 16, 2026

Mike Wing is also the creator behind SteamSale Simulator and YeGuessr, a Geoguesser mini game dedicated to the iconic moments of Kanye West’s career.

Although the website can’t recreate the thrill of landing a cross-map ‘Intervention’ shot, it captures something arguably harder to preserve.

The feeling of simply being there.

With Call of Duty approaching more than two decades as one of gaming’s biggest franchises, fan projects like this prove its legacy isn’t built solely on kill/death ratios or prestige ranks.

Sometimes, it’s the smallest details that leave the biggest impression.

Online gaming isn’t necessarily about the achievements one makes over the other, but the timeless social interactions that occur in pre-game waystations, turning multiplayer games into places players still long to return to years later.