Ween 2.0? Dean & Gene’s Kids Form ‘Not Ween’ for One Night Only

A new era of psychedelic slop begins in a Jersey coffee shop

The spirit of Ween lives on—just don’t call it a reunion. On March 29, Michael Melchiondo (son of Dean Ween) and Ashton Freeman (son of Gene Ween) will share the stage for a one-night-only collaborative set at New Jersey’s Soupcon Gallery.

In a playful Instagram announcement, Michael clarified: “We’ve come up with a very unique collaborative set… We are Not Ween.”

The show, billed alongside acts Hover and Rubix Pube, promises to blend their distinct styles—Michael’s experimental noise project Bugger and Ashton’s indie-folk solo work—into something entirely new.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Melchiondo (@bugg.e.r)

While Ween remains on hiatus since Dean’s mental health break last August, the next-gen duo carries the torch.

Michael recently posted studio photos with his dad, hinting at fresh collaborations, while Ashton’s 2016 EP You Make Me Happy showcased his own songwriting chops.

Fans craving Ween’s weird magic might find solace in this genetic jam session. Just remember: It’s not Ween. But it might be the next best thing

More to come.