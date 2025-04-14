[gtranslate]
Rivers Cuomo reveals Weezer movie in the works

by Alex Cooper

Rivers Cuomo spills the beans at Coachella, but the plot is still a mystery

Rivers Cuomo casually revealed during Weezer’s surprise Coachella set that the band has been secretly working on a film project.

“We’ve been busy making the Weezer movie back in LA,” he told the crowd, though details remain under wraps.

Weezer
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

The mystery deepens as fans report an upcoming private merch signing where attendees must sign NDAs—hinting that something bigger is brewing.

The news comes amid a whirlwind week for the band, including bassist Scott Shriner’s wife making headlines after a chaotic police encounter.

Meanwhile, Weezer gears up for a UK/Europe tour, fresh off celebrating The Blue Album’s 30th anniversary.

Will the movie be a rock doc, a surreal comedy, or something entirely unexpected? Stay tuned.

