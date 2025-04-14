Rivers Cuomo reveals Weezer movie in the works

Rivers Cuomo spills the beans at Coachella, but the plot is still a mystery

Rivers Cuomo casually revealed during Weezer’s surprise Coachella set that the band has been secretly working on a film project.

“We’ve been busy making the Weezer movie back in LA,” he told the crowd, though details remain under wraps.

The mystery deepens as fans report an upcoming private merch signing where attendees must sign NDAs—hinting that something bigger is brewing.

apparently there will be a new weezer movie (documentary) coming out? i saw rivers mentioning it on discord and i also found this on reddit pic.twitter.com/w4A2Z8YZhb — brivers lover (@g3tchoo) April 12, 2025

The news comes amid a whirlwind week for the band, including bassist Scott Shriner’s wife making headlines after a chaotic police encounter.

Meanwhile, Weezer gears up for a UK/Europe tour, fresh off celebrating The Blue Album’s 30th anniversary.

Will the movie be a rock doc, a surreal comedy, or something entirely unexpected? Stay tuned.