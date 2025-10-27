Meet the cast bringing Stephen King’s creepiest town back to life in It: Welcome to Derry

The Full Cast of It: Welcome to Derry – From Pennywise to the Losers’ Club

HBO Max’s It: Welcome to Derry has officially floated onto screens, taking us back to the nightmare-fuelled town that gave us Pennywise.

Early reviews call the pilot a little shaky, but the cast is what keeps this horror prequel from completely sinking.

Set in 1962, the series explores the twisted origins of Derry’s evil — and the clown that made a generation fear drains — with a mix of familiar faces and rising talent leading the charge.

Veteran actor James Remar (Dexter, The Warriors) brings a quiet menace to the adult side of town, while Clara Stack — who you might recognise from Hawkeye — and newcomer Mikkal Karim-Fidler stand out among the group of kids at the story’s core.

Their performances hit the perfect balance between innocence and sheer terror that made It Chapter One so unforgettable.

Visually, the show is pure eye candy for horror fans. Director Andy Muschietti returns to his red balloon roots with vintage Americana set pieces, eerie 1960s details, and a soundtrack that swings between doo-wop sweetness and bone-chilling dread.

Even so, the most talented cast can’t fully save a script that struggles to decide what it wants to be, with Argylle writer Jason Fuchs delivering a pilot that feels more scattered than scary.

Still, there’s hope that once the series leans into its young cast and lets the supernatural mystery unfold, Welcome to Derry could capture the same magic that made its predecessors float.

Until then, viewers may want to watch from behind the couch — just in case.

The Cast of It: Welcome to Derry

Taylour Paige stars as Charlotte Hanlon, a schoolteacher who relocates to Derry with her husband, Jovan Adepo’s Leroy Hanlon, and becomes entangled in the town’s dark mysteries.

James Remar plays General Shaw, a military figure with a significant role in the unfolding events, while Stephen Rider appears as Hank Grogan, whose choices ripple through the town.

Matilda Lawler takes on the role of Marge, and Amanda Christine portrays Ronnie Grogan, shedding light on Derry’s eerie occurrences.

At the heart of the story is the group of kids: Clara Stack is Lilly Bainbridge, Blake Cameron James is Will Hanlon, Arian S. Cartaya plays Rich, Miles Ekhardt is Matty Clements, and Mikkal Karim-Fidler stars as Teddy Uris.

Jack Molloy Legault and Matilda Legault appear as Phil and Susie Malkin, while Chris Chalk returns as Dick Hallorann.

Of course, Bill Skarsgård reprises his iconic role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, bringing terror back to Derry.

Rounding out the ensemble are Madeleine Stowe, Peter Outerbridge, Tyner Rushing, Kimberly Guerrero, and a talented group of supporting players including BJ Harrison, Alixandra Fuchs, Morningstar Angeline, Maya McNair, Chance Orion Wood, Rudy Mancuso, Isabel Deroy-Olson, Hannah Storey, Larry Day, Lindsay Merrithew, Thomas Mitchell, Zoë Barrett-Wood, Mark MacRae, Dorian Grey, Tyson Kirk, Jake Gosden, Thosh Collins, Hunter Storm Baker, Eli Katz, Robert Clarke, Wayne Charles Baker, Shane Marriott, James Collins, Chris Jiggins, Brenda Odjick, Kristopher Grzella, Michael Koras, Kate Wheeler, Nick Hendrik, and Arian S.