We’re reopening submissions for our upcoming Photo Issue!

Want your photography to feature in Happy Mag’s upcoming Photo Issue?

Once again we’re curating a special photography-centred magazine, showcasing and celebrating the next wave of homegrown visual talent. If you’re a photographer based in Australia or New Zealand who shoots music, loves music, or has a passion for print, we’d love to hear from you.

Calling all Australian photographers: we want you to feature in our upcoming Photo Issue, set to launch this September.

At VIVID Sydney 2018 we launched our first Photo Issue, a glossy print zine featuring work from Matt Sav, McLean Stephenson, Dani Hansen and many more of Australia’s best photographers. Then, a year later, with Issue 11 we stepped things up a notch, upgrading to an 80-page, full colour, perfect bound format.

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, VIVID 2020 was cancelled altogether and we were unable to deliver Issue 15 with a launch party to match. We’ve had to push the release date of Issue 15 back to September, and to celebrate the launch, we’ll be throwing a month-long exhibition at Happy Studios with social distancing rules in place.

If you’ve already submitted photos for consideration in Issue 15, please note your submission is still in the running, and you’re more than welcome to submit a second portfolio for consideration.

Chosen photographers will be printed in Happy Mag Issue 15, receive free copies of the new mag, and have the chance to be included in our Issue 15 Exhibition. Please note chosen submissions may be used in promotional material.

How To Enter