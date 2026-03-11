A Hybrid Oscillator that blends a triangle core analog VCO with digital phase shaping and wavetable generation, yum! The Weston HV1 Hybrid Oscillator proves that even in the crowded world of Eurorack, thoughtful design still cuts through. Weston Precision Audio have built a reputation around modules that prioritise clarity, stability and musical usability, and the HV1 continues that tradition with a clever hybrid approach that blends analog tone with digital flexibility. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

At its heart sits a triangle core analog oscillator, delivering the classic waveforms you would expect from a traditional VCO. But the HV1 doesn’t stop there. The analog triangle wave is captured digitally and used as the foundation for a second layer of waveform generation, creating a hybrid architecture that expands the sonic palette without sacrificing the character of the original analog source.

This approach allows the HV1 to generate additional waveforms and a dedicated wavetable output while still maintaining the musical behaviour of a true analog oscillator. The digital side also produces a phase shifted copy of the signal, which opens up a wide range of movement and harmonic complexity.

One of the most interesting aspects of the module is its adjustable phase control, which can rotate up to 720 degrees. That range allows the HV1 to produce thick animated tones, subtle phase movement, or aggressive FM like textures while remaining stable and playable inside a patch. Instead of becoming chaotic or unpredictable, the phase interaction remains musically useful, making it easy to dial in motion without losing control.

Weston’s design philosophy is also clear in the interface. The HV1 avoids over complicated menu systems in favour of a small display and a focused set of buttons that keep navigation quick and understandable. It feels like a module built by someone who actually spends time patching.

Wavetable functionality is handled through SD card support, allowing users to load their own waveforms and expand the oscillator’s capabilities over time. Firmware updates can also be installed the same way, meaning the module has room to grow as the platform develops.

In use, the HV1 excels at thick bass tones, animated leads and evolving textures that benefit from subtle phase movement. The combination of analog core and digital manipulation creates a sound that feels both stable and alive, which is often the sweet spot modular players are chasing.

For Eurorack users looking for a hybrid oscillator that delivers both precision and personality, the Weston HV1 makes a strong case. It’s a module that respects classic oscillator design while quietly extending it into new territory.