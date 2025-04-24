Weston SV1 and SF1

Lets start with the SV1, a Dual Stereo VCA by Weston Precision Audio

This is a flexible, four-VCA powerhouse designed for creative mixing, modulation, and tone shaping — whether you’re sculpting subtle dynamics or chasing that sweet vintage saturation.

Each of its two channels includes:

a vintage VCA with discrete transistors and old-school op-amps for rich, characterful distortion

a clean VCA with modern chips and precise performance for surgical clarity

You can run them as dual mono, link them for stereo control, or combine the clean and vintage outputs for parallel processing — perfect for nuanced sound design. 🎚️

🎵 Use Cases

🌪️ Punch up your drum bus using the clean path for transient control and the vintage for harmonic drive

🌀 Route a synth lead through both VCAs and blend tones for a wide, stereo-filling presence

🧃 Add warmth to vocals or pads with gentle overdrive from the vintage channel

💥 Clip aggressively for industrial textures or gritty techno with the Overdrive switch (+6dB boost)

There’s also bias control (for CV offsetting), a CV attenuator with up to 200% range, and a seriously clever feature you don’t see often: zero-cross detection. Turn it on and you’ll eliminate unwanted clicks from fast envelopes — especially useful on bass sounds and kick patches. ✅

Whether you’re dialing in transparency or saturation, stereo width or punch — the SV1 delivers with clarity and character.

✨ Clean when you need it. Crunchy when you want it. And smooth as hell when it matters.

🎚️ Weston Audio SV1 Dual/Stereo VCA: Clean, Clear, and Seriously Capable

VCAs are often the unsung heroes of modular setups — but the Weston Audio SV1 refuses to stay in the background. This analog dual/stereo VCA delivers pristine audio handling, flexible control, and a build quality that puts it in a league of its own. 💪🔊

At its core, the SV1 offers two high-fidelity linear VCAs that can run independently or as a linked stereo pair. 🎛️

Each channel includes:

Audio in/out

Dedicated CV input

An offset knob for manual gain control (perfect for ducking, blending, or holding a static level when CV isn’t patched)

✨ Where it really shines? Transparency.

The SV1 isn’t a colour box — it’s ultra-clean. Your signals retain clarity and punch, and in stereo mode? It’s gorgeous. Whether you’re shaping final-stage dynamics or widening synth voices and FX returns, the SV1 adds polish without getting in the way. 🎧

🧠 Designed with intention

The layout is intuitive and performance-friendly. Stereo linking is smartly implemented, letting you automate pads, shape filter peaks, or clean up gain staging with surgical precision.

Whether you’re patching a complex stereo voice or just need a solid, reliable utility, the SV1 delivers with zero compromise — and absolutely no noise.

🔥 Pure performance. Zero drama. The VCA your rack didn’t know it needed.

Head over to Weston Audio for more info: https://www.westonaudio.com/