Where to watch Rose Byrne’s Golden Globe-winning If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Here’s where to stream or watch the award-winning film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You worldwide.

Rose Byrne has just added a Golden Globe to her trophy shelf, thanks to her searing performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

The Australian actor has long been one of our finest exports, quietly building a career that balances blockbuster savvy with fearless indie choices.

This latest role proves, yet again, that she’s capable of carrying a film almost single-handedly.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is a darkly comic, emotionally intense drama that follows a woman slowly unravelling under the pressures of modern life.

Byrne’s character navigates the relentless expectations of work, family, and society while trying to keep a sense of control — a performance that is equal parts raw, anxious, and deeply human.

Her knack for blending humour with tension makes the character instantly compelling, and it’s easy to see why awards season embraced her portrayal so fully.

For those wondering where to watch Byrne’s Golden Globe‑winning turn, the film is now available globally on major streaming platforms, including Apple TV and Prime Video, where it can be rented or purchased on demand.

In some regions, limited cinema screenings are still ongoing, offering the chance to experience Byrne’s nuanced performance on the big screen. It’s worth checking local listings if you’re hoping for a theatre experience.

Whether you’re discovering If I Had Legs I’d Kick You for the first time or tuning in to see why the Globes chose her, it’s a performance that showcases Byrne’s ability to make every scene feel lived‑in and urgent, even in moments of quiet tension.