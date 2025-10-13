Where to watch free 24/7 music videos in Australia

After 40 years, MTV is finally closing its music channels in many parts of the world, but that doesn’t mean the music videos have to stop

For fans of music television, it’s the end of an era, that moment when you’d flick on the TV and get lost in whatever video came next, no scrolling, no algorithms, no pressure to choose.

You didn’t pick the playlist; it was handed to you, track by track, just like the “good old days” of MTV back in the 90s.

Australia, however, still holds its own when it comes to free music TV. From public broadcasters flying the flag for Aussie artists to smart TV channels streaming music around the clock, there are plenty of ways to catch your fix — 24/7, ad-supported or free, and often showcasing the local scene you won’t find anywhere else.

🎧 Public and Free-to-Air Favourites

Rage (ABC TV)

An institution since 1987, rage remains the gold standard for free music television. Every Friday and Saturday night, ABC hands over the keys and lets the clips run wild — from Aussie indie and punk to pop nostalgia and underground electronica. It’s as unpredictable and authentic as it’s ever been. You can also stream recent episodes anytime on ABC iview.

ABC iview – Music Category

Beyond rage, iview’s Music section offers live performances, documentaries, and specials celebrating Australian music culture — especially during AusMusic Month. It’s free, ad-free, and full of local flavour.

SBS and Freeview

SBS occasionally drops music specials and concerts, while Freeview gives you access to every free-to-air network — ABC, SBS, 7, 9, 10 — and their on-demand platforms like 7plus, 9Now, and 10Play, which sometimes feature live sessions, music-based reality series, and more.

🔊 24/7 Music Streams on Smart TVs

Samsung TV Plus

If you’ve got a Samsung Smart TV, you’re already sitting on a goldmine of free channels. Samsung TV Plus features multiple Stingray music channels — covering pop, rock, R&B, country, and more — all streaming 24/7 with no signup. It’s modern-day background TV done right.

LG Channels / LG Radio+

LG owners can tap into LG Channels, which includes curated music and entertainment feeds, or LG Radio+, an audio service with a mix of radio shows and global streams.

FAST Channels on 10 Play

10 Play now carries a bunch of MTV-branded FAST channels, including MTV Pop and MTV Love, which play music videos and special features on loop. It’s the closest thing to channel surfing through the 2000s MTV lineup — just add snacks.

🎶 Australian Archives and Live Sessions

If nostalgia’s your thing, the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) has a free online collection celebrating Australian music television — Countdown, Nightmoves, Recovery, and other classics. ABC and SBS often bring out rare performances and retrospectives during special events too.

Even as the big international channels switch off, Australia’s still got a thriving free music TV scene — from rage ruling late nights to smart-TV channels humming around the clock. Whether you’re chasing vintage vibes or just want someone else to pick the playlist for once, you don’t have to go far.

When all else fails, YouTube remains the ultimate free music video library. From current hits to vintage Aussie classics, live performances to rare archival footage, it’s the global backup for when your favourite channel’s playlist ends.

Even as MTV fades away after four decades, Australia’s free music options on TV — and online — prove the good old days aren’t gone, they’ve just moved around a bit.

Turn on, tune in, and let someone else pick the playlist for a change.