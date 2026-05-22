Natalie Maines attacks Trump over USD$1.8b fund; White House hits back with ‘peanut-sized brain’ jab

Taxpayer money, late night fury, and a firestorm of words.

The White House fired back after Natalie Maines of The Chicks called Donald Trump a “fugly slut” on Instagram.

The singer’s fury was sparked by the newly created Anti-Weaponisation Fund, a USD$1.8 billion taxpayer pot designed to pay individuals who claim they were “unfairly” investigated by past administrations.

“Our democracy is disappearing right before our eyes,” Maines wrote, warning her post would likely be removed.

A White House spokesperson, Davis Ingle, responded swiftly, branding Maines a “despicable nobody” suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” that has “rotted her peanut-sized brain.”

The exchange escalates as late-night host Stephen Colbert, airing his final episode tomorrow amid cancellation rumours, joins Maines in denouncing the fund as an “all-you-can-fraud buffet.”

Bruce Springsteen and Robert De Niro have appeared alongside Colbert in his last week, criticising the administration.