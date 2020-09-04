News

White university professor Jessica Krug has admitted to pretending to be black for years

By Claudia Schmidt

By Claudia Schmidt

Jessica Krug, an African American history professor and longtime activist, has revealed that she has been masquerading as a black woman for years, despite being raised as “a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City”.

The George Washington University professor penned a confessional essay on Medium in which she revealed the secret, labelling herself a “culture leech” and demanding to be cancelled.

In an essay titled The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies, the 38-year-old Krug outlines how, ever since she was a youth, she has assumed a false identity. It’s a state she attributes to mental health issues and the “severe trauma” of her childhood and teen years; however, she clarifies that this does not justify her actions.

“For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies,” Jessica Krug wrote.

“My continued appropriation of a Black Caribbean identity is not only, in the starkest terms, wrong — unethical, immoral, anti-Black, colonial — but it means that every step I’ve taken has gaslighted those whom I love.”

“I should absolutely be cancelled. No. I don’t write in passive voice, ever, because I believe we must name power,” she continued. “So. You should absolutely cancel me, and I absolutely cancel myself. What does that mean?”

“I don’t know,” she resolves.

Yet following the publication of the essay, others have come out against Krug, claiming that she only outed herself because she knew she had been caught.

Hari Ziyad, a black author and former friend of Krug’s took to Twitter, describing, “She didn’t do it out of benevolence. She did it because she had been found out.”

Whilst Dr. Yomaira Figueroa, an associate professor of Afro Diaspora Studies at Michigan State University, corroborated the claims, describing that Jessica Krug was prompted to publish the essay after a black Latina junior scholar approached two senior scholars with her suspicions.

“Krug got ahead of the story because she was caught & she knew the clock was ticking bec folks started to confront her & ask questions,” Figueroa described. “Do not believe for one second that she would have come out with the truth on her own.” 

Jessica Krug is yet to respond to the claims.

