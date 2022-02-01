Whoopi Goldberg faces backlash for saying the Holocaust was not about race

Actor and TV personality Whoopi Goldberg made controversial remarks about the Holocaust on ABC’s The View.

Whoopi and the rest of the panel were discussing a Tennessee school board banning a graphic novel about Nazi death camps when the Sister Act superstar made some pretty uncomfortable remarks.

She apologised quite quickly but got herself straight back into hot water while trying to clarify her points.

The book in question was banned for its profanity, nudity and depiction of suicide and in response, Whoopi told her co-hosts: “I’m surprised that’s what made you uncomfortable, the fact that there was some nudity.

“I mean, it’s about the Holocaust, the killing of six million people, but that didn’t bother you?

“If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it. Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”

The View co-host Joy Behar pointed out that of the Nazis said Jewish people were a different race and Whoopi jumped straight back in saying: “But it’s not about race. It’s not. It’s about man’s inhumanity to other man.”

“But it’s about white supremacy,” responded co-host Ana Navarro. “It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies and Roma.”

“But these are two white groups of people,” Whoopi argued.

Co-host Sara Haines pointed out that Nazis “didn’t see them as white” but Whoopi continued to disagree.

“But you’re missing the point! The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem.”

The show quickly cut to an ad break following the discussion and critics have been blasting the actor online ever since.