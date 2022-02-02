Whoopi Goldberg suspended from ABC for 2 weeks and she is “livid”

The View host, Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from the show for two weeks after the comments she made about the Holocaust on the show.

Whoopi has apologised for declaring on national TV that the holocaust was “not about race” but she is not too pleased with the reaction from the network.

ABC News president Kim Godwin described Whoopi’s comments as “wrong and hurtful.”

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” Godwin said in an internal email that was obtained by CNN.

“The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

The email went on to say the decision wasn’t easy, “But words matter and we must be cognizant of the impact our words have,” Godwin told staffers in her memo explaining the network’s decision to suspend the actor and comedian.

The actor has apparently spoken out about the matter since her suspension according to an insider reported by The Post.

“She feels ABC executives mishandled this. She followed their playbook. She went on The Late Show With Steven Colbert and then apologised again on The View the next day,” the source said.

“Her ego has been hurt and she’s telling people she’s going to quit,” they went on.

“Suspension from The View is like getting suspended from Bravo. The bar is very low.”