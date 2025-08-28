Why Josh Freese left Foo Fighters

“It wasn’t music that I really resonated with.”

For two years, Josh Freese sat behind the drum kit for the Foo Fighters, a role he describes as feeling like he had to be “firing on all cylinders all the time.”

Stepping in after the tragic death of the beloved Taylor Hawkins was a high-pressure mission to “save the day.”

But in a candid revelation, Freese has now shared that the core reason for his departure may have been a simple, artistic disconnect: “It wasn’t music that I really resonated with.”

While he initially pointed to potential management issues, Freese has found peace in the change, seamlessly returning to his former band, Nine Inch Nails, a group whose intense energy he calls unparalleled.

His replacement? Ilan Rubin, the very drummer who once took his place in NIN, a swap Freese calls ironic but perfect for the Foos.

Through it all, Freese maintains his signature wit and professionalism, leaving the door open with gratitude and a list of humorous, fictional reasons for his exit.