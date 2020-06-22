Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg are set to release a brand new song

In what will be one of the greatest collaboration of two artists this century, we will finally be getting another track from the weed supergroup we have always wanted. It has been confirmed that Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg will be releasing a new track together.

This isn’t the first song the two have collaborated on. Back in 2009, the pair released the track My Medicine.

After more than a decade apart, Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg are joining forces once more to collaborate on a brand new track.

The new track is set to come out in “a couple of weeks”, according to Snoop in a recent interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1. Snoop also expressed his love and adoration for Nelson: “That’s my big brother, Willie Nelson. The reason we’re gonna make this record is because black and white matters right now. The love we have for each other.”

In another recent interview, Snoop Dogg expressed his desire to vote in the next election: “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year. For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record. I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”

Check out the full video where Snoop teases the upcoming collaboration right here.