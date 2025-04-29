Willie Nelson at 92: The Outlaw Legend’s New Tour & Album Prove He’s Unstoppable

From sold-out shows to fresh tunes, the country icon is still living life on his own terms

Country music icon Willie Nelson is showing no signs of slowing down as he just celebrated his 92nd birthday and is already embarking on another tour.

The living legend is set to launch his Outlaw Music Festival Tour on May 13th in Phoenix, Arizona, proving that his relentless touring spirit is as strong as ever.

Co-headlined by none other than Bob Dylan, the 36-date trek will feature an all-star lineup including Billy Strings, Wilco, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, and more.

With special guests like Lucinda Williams and Lake Street Dive joining select dates, this year’s tour promises to be another unforgettable ride.

Beyond the stage, Nelson is keeping busy with new music and beloved traditions.

His 154th (!) studio album, Oh What a Beautiful World, just dropped a few days ago, adding yet another gem to his legendary catalog.

And true to form, he’ll host his annual 4th of July Picnic in Austin, Texas, with performances from Dylan, The Avett Brothers, and more.

Whether he’s on the road, in the studio, or celebrating with fans, Willie Nelson remains the ultimate outlaw—still thriving, still inspiring, and still doing it his way.