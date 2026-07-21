Wilt Chamberlain warmup jacket bought with spare change fetches nearly USD$90,000 at auction

A thrift store miracle stuns the memorabilia world.

A routine thrift store visit turned into a life-changing windfall for Oregon teenager Quinn Brown, who purchased a Wilt Chamberlain warmup jacket for just USD$3.07 and watched it sell for USD$89,600 at Sotheby’s auction on Monday.

The 18-year-old reseller spotted the yellow Lakers jacket in a Goodwill bin outside Portland after another shopper discarded it, immediately recognising the basketball legend’s name.

Brown’s detective work included photomatching stitching details and cross-referencing Chamberlain’s towering 7-foot-1 measurements to authenticate his extraordinary find.

Sotheby’s confirmed the jacket was worn during the 1972 NBA Finals, where Chamberlain led the Lakers to victory over the New York Knicks and claimed Finals MVP honours.

The auction house described the piece as “genuinely exceptional” memorabilia, noting that photomatched items from this era are exceedingly rare.

Previously Brown’s most lucrative resale had been a Nirvana-label T-shirt fetching $250, making this discovery, transported in an armoured van to auction, the score of a lifetime for the thrifting teenager.