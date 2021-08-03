WIN 1 OF 100 ZIPPO LIGHTERS!

As an ongoing celebration of Happy Mag’s gaming channel, Clocked, we’re giving our readers the chance to win 1 of 100 authentic Zippo gaming lighters!

Having made world-class lighters since 1933, it doesn’t get more iconic than Zippo. They decorate countless Hollywood flicks, and the sound of a Zippo cracking into action has even been sampled by Sting and Eric Clapton.

Zippo’s new gaming range covers the old and new; comprised of arcade-inspired retro designs as well as officially licensed Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and For Honour lighters.

To enter, fill out the form below: