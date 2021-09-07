The magnificent finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 serve us the lighter side of nature, including all it’s quirks and wonders.

The recent Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition revealed nature in all its glory and all its gory – some of the images did not shy away from presenting the dark sides of nature.

However, while diversity is key, we welcome with warm arms the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (CWPA), which provided a bit of comedic relief and showcased a more light-hearted side of nature.

The competition is a celebration of the hilarity of living creatures in the natural world – something that many of us do not witness on a daily basis.

Founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks, the competition aims to bridge the gap between humans and nature by presenting animals in a light that encourages people to realise the similarities between us and them.

When we see a funny animal photo, there are little to no barriers to understanding, which allows humans to relate to and empathise with the subjects of the photographs.

Joynson-Hicks hopes that if people can relate to an animal they see in a photograph, then more efforts will be made to understand and protect these animals, “This is our mission…it is certainly ballsy, a bit grandiose, but isn’t that what a mission should be?”

Every year, thousands of wildlife photographers from all corners of the globe submit their photos in the hopes that they will make it to the finals.

The photos are incredibly diverse and beautiful.

So without further ado, here are some of the finalists for this year’s CWPA:

