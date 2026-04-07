Wireless Festival cancelled after Kanye West’s Visa gets blocked

Who could’ve seen this coming…

London’s Wireless festival has imploded after a political firestorm over Kanye West.

The rapper, now known as Ye, was banned from entering the UK due to his history of antisemitic remarks, including admiration for Adolf Hitler.

His Electronic Travel Authorisation was granted online but swiftly revoked by the Home Office, who deemed his presence not “conducive to the public good.”

Facing the loss of their three-day headliner with only months to spare, organisers pulled the plug entirely.

They confirmed full refunds for ticket holders, stating that “antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wireless Festival (@wirelessfest)

The cancellation follows sharp criticism from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who called the initial booking “deeply concerning.”

Ye, who recently apologised in a newspaper advert, offered to “meet and listen” to the UK’s Jewish community, but it was too late.

As one Jewish leader noted, festivals should unite, not platform hate. The fallout leaves a gaping hole in London’s summer music scene.