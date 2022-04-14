Next gen update for “Witcher 3” postponed till…?

The Witcher 3 update for next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S has been pushed back indefinitely following changes at CD Projekt RED.

CD Projekt RED, the game developers behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher series, said that the enhanced version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S wouldn’t be released as expected.

The enhanced version was originally scheduled to come out in the first half of 2022, but several factors have stopped this from happening. One of the largest is the developer’s proximity to the current war in Ukraine.

The company announced via Twitter that: “We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.”

The tweet continued: “We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. We’ll update you as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding.”

Previously, Saber Interactive was working on the new version because of how successful they were in developing The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch.

The Witcher franchise has seen some incredible success. First appearing as a book titled Sword of Destiny in 1992, evolving into a viral video game in 2007, and climaxing with a Netflix series currently in the middle of filming for season 3.

The internet was recently buzzing with the announcement that the development of The Witcher 4 was currently underway.

Though many are anxiously waiting for the enhanced version, the flood of supportive comments has been incredible.

Kayjune on Twitter said: “Please, take all the time you need, I don’t understand why CD Projekt fans constantly push for you guys to rush and then get upset when the rushed product isn’t good.”

This is a consensus that we can all get behind as several games have been rushed and flopped on release. Take your time; we’ll wait.