‘With Arms Outstretched’ – Waxahatchee joins Rilo Kiley at their reunion tour finale

Rilo Kiley closed their reunion tour with Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield joining the band for a performance of ‘With Arms Outstretched’

In what many are calling one of the standout moments of their reunion, Rilo Kiley brought out Waxahatchee to perform ‘With Arms Outstretched’ during the closing leg of their long-awaited tour.

Katie Crutchfield – the force behind Waxahatchee – has openly discussed how Rilo Kiley influenced her musical path, even going so far as to get a tattoo referencing one of their albums.

That long-standing connection added an extra layer of emotional resonance to the on-stage moment, turning an already nostalgic night into something quietly historic.

At the Los Angeles-area show, the band invited Crutchfield onstage for ‘With Arms Outstretched,’ a track from Rilo Kiley’s 2002 album The Execution of All Things.

The performance came as part of what appears to be the tour’s final reunion date. According to reports, frontwoman Jenny Lewis had occasionally dedicated the song to Crutchfield throughout the tour, making the finale’s duet a natural, heartfelt payoff.

The song itself has had lasting cultural staying power, appearing in the series finale of Weeds and the opening of Looking For Alaska. The reunion tour marked the first full resurgence of Rilo Kiley in years, following the release of their That’s How We Choose to Remember It greatest hits collection and a run of U.S. dates through 2025.

For Waxahatchee, the chance to join the band that shaped her songwriting was a clear full-circle moment.

For fans, it was a bridge between two generations of confessional, melody-driven indie rock.

Coverage from the show described the atmosphere as “palpable” and deeply charged, a fitting end to a tour that celebrated not just Rilo Kiley’s legacy, but their ongoing influence across today’s indie scene.