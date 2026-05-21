Wiz Khalifa reportedly added to Romanian wanted list

Lighting up on stage in Romania turned out to be a lot more complicated than festival etiquette.

Wiz Khalifa has found himself on a Romanian police list of wanted persons, following a long-running legal saga tied to a 2024 festival performance where he allegedly smoked cannabis on stage.

The rapper received a final nine-month prison sentence for possession of “risk drugs” for personal use after appearing at a music festival in Costinești on the Black Sea coast.

Yep, this all started with a set that reportedly included lighting up on stage. A bold artistic choice, depending on the jurisdiction.

Authorities later said around 18 grams of cannabis were found in connection with the incident.

In February, the Constanța Court of Appeal upheld the conviction, rejecting Wiz’s annulment appeal and declining to suspend the sentence.

Romanian police have since described the case as a conviction for possession of drugs for personal use. Issued under his legal name, Cameron Jibril Thomaz.

Local reporting later suggested he had been added to a wanted persons list. However, that listing appears to be something of a moving target, with database checks reportedly showing the alert as “no longer active” at the time of writing.

So the situation is somewhere between “official legal enforcement” and “please refresh the page.”

Wiz Khalifa has not publicly addressed the latest developments.

After the original 2024 incident, he did acknowledge the situation online. Saying he meant no disrespect to Romania and that he would return…just “without a big ass joint next time.”

That line, in hindsight, may not have fully closed the chapter.

And somewhere between all of that, a reminder that international tour etiquette can vary wildly depending on where the smoke clears.