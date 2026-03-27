Wolf Alice The Clearing Tour Setlist and Set Times

Wolf Alice are touring their 2025 album The Clearing across the UK, US and Australia. Here’s their 2026 setlist.

Wolf Alice are currently touring their 2025 album The Clearing across the UK, Europe, the US and Australia, with a 2026 run that sees the band leaning into their most expansive era yet.

The record, released in August 2025, finds the London four-piece stretching into a 70s-tinged, widescreen sound without losing their alt-rock edge.

Fresh off a packed Laneway Festival run, they’re now taking The Clearing across global headline shows and festivals, before returning to Australia for December dates.

On stage, the setlist blends new material with older fan favourites, balancing cinematic new textures with the grit of their early catalogue.

Wolf Alice – The Clearing Tour Setlist

Thorns

Bloom Baby Bloom

White Horses

Formidable Cool

Just Two Girls

Leaning Against the Wall

How Can I Make It OK?

The Sofa

Bros

Bread Butter Tea Sugar

Yuk Foo

Play the Greatest Hits

Smile

The Last Man on Earth

Don’t Delete the Kisses

On select nights, Just Two Girls is swapped for Blue Weekend tracks like Lipstick on the Glass or Giant Peach.

A standout moment remains White Horses, where Joel Amey steps out from the drums for co-lead vocals, while the closing run of The Last Man on Earth into Don’t Delete the Kisses continues to land as a highlight.

Visually, the show leans into the album’s natural, forest-like aesthetic, with shifting green and white lighting tracking the emotional arc from restraint to release.

Wolf Alice remaining 2026 dates (with supports & set times)

March 29 – London, Royal Albert Hall (Teenage Cancer Trust)

Support: Nilüfer Yanya

Doors: 6.30pm | Support: 7.30pm | Interval: 8.00pm | Wolf Alice: ~8.30pm

May 20 – Mexico City, Pepsi Center WTC

Support: TBA | Wolf Alice stage time: TBA

June 19 – Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival

Festival set (approx. 60–75 mins) | Stage time TBA via app/day schedule

July 5 – London, Finsbury Park

Support: The Last Dinner Party, Lykke Li, Rachel Chinouriri, Keo, Florence Road

Full-day event (doors ~midday) | Wolf Alice: evening headline slot (TBA)

Sept 18 – Atlanta, Shaky Knees Festival

Festival set (approx. 60–75 mins) | Set time TBA

Dec 4 – Sydney, Opera House Forecourt

Support: TBA | Doors ~6–7pm | Wolf Alice: evening headline (TBA)

Dec 5 – Melbourne, Live at the Gardens

Support: TBA | Doors ~6–7pm | Wolf Alice: evening headline (TBA)

Check out their website for more info.