Genre-defying duo Wolf Whistle Wounds confront the futility of forced love

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?
WOLF WHISTLE WOUNDS: Morning run (to keep my stage fitness on point), clocked in at my 9-5 (to fund my artistic endeavours), took my daughter to bass lessons (love of music is in the genes) and then worked on some SM content (the struggle is real!).
HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!
WWW: Both Flames and I are born-and-bred 4215 (for those playing at home – Southport, Gold Coast aka Kombumerri land).
It is not without its well-publicised narcissism and gluttony, but access to the Hinterland, ocean and the country’s best skate park (Pizzey) are the crown jewels, for mine. And a sweet little music scene, too.
HAPPY: ‘Search Party’ dives into the desperate side of unrequited love. What was the real-life moment that made you want to write this song?
WWW: Ha ha. This sounds like a ‘tell-all’ trap! No bueno! I will say this – the central figure of the song is using every device they have to try and get this other’s attention (spiralling from charm to sarcasm to self-harm).
But sooner or later they have to realise that you can’t force feelings.
HAPPY: How did working with Jeff Lovejoy shape the brooding intensity of “Search Party” compared to your earlier tracks?
WWW: Firstly, we consider ourselves supremely fortunate to have Aus Music royalty like Jeff co-sign what Wolf Whistle Wounds is creating. Not everyone ‘gets it’. Jeff did.
As a co-producer on the upcoming album, he suggested a few minor structural shifts, but his true magic touch is felt in the weight of the songs – brutal where it needs to be big and vulnerable where it needs to breathe. \/\/ \/\/ \/\/ songs can be quite busy and Jeff gives every element a lane.
We wanted that layered headphone experience where you may discover something new every time you revisit and he’s provided that.
HAPPY: You’re hard to pin down genre-wise. Is that a conscious choice, or just how your brains work?
WWW: Our compliment and our curse! The COOL : We don’t really sound like anything else. Achievement unlocked. The CURSE : It’s difficult to answer the question “What do you guys sound like?” I think it’s just a sum-of-our-parts type deal.
I have an adoration for Golden Era hiphop and punk, Flames comes from a thrash and death metal background…then there’s all the stuff we dig in-between.
So it’s very organic. We never walk into a session saying “Let’s make a song like XXXX,” we just want to create something that will be recognised as Wolf Whistle Wounds.
HAPPY: Which of your influences would surprise people most, and why?
WWW: When you combine as many styles and soundscapes as we do, you would expect us to listen to a whole range of music. And you’d be right.
So, I don’t know how ‘surprised’ anyone would be, but if I was pressed…and I’m thinking ‘outside looking in’, maybe… boygenius/Phoebe Bridgers? Or Camp Cope?
You probably can’t detect a correlation sonically, but the ruthless autopsy storytelling could definitely be detected in the lyrical approach.
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HAPPY: How does ‘Search Party’ set the table for the rest of the record?
WWW: This is the third single since December. And if you’ve been connecting the dots with ’The Gaslight District’ and ‘Imposter Sindrone’ so far, you’ll find a through-line starting to reveal itself, sonically and lyrically.
These songs can stand alone and tell their own story, but there is a greater overarching narrative to the whole LP, as well. Did someone say, “Concept Albums are dead?”
HAPPY: What do you hope listeners take away from ‘Search Party’?
WWW: On the surface, I hope it’s just reactive, as in “I haven’t heard anything quite like this before.” I’d count that as a victory.
But if they dare to come for the ride and deep dive, I hope it is some kind of refuge or comfort?
There is a therapeutic aspect in the music I hold dearest, so to provide that for others – the reassurance you are not alone experiencing similar situations – would be the most rewarding.
HAPPY: You’ve been compared to Regurgitator, IDLES, and Sleaford Mods. If you had to fight one of those bands in a parking lot, who are you picking?
WWW: Hahahaaaa. This could be the best question I’ve ever been asked.
I would start by saying, “I want you all to know that this fight has nothing to do with your music. You are all boundary-pushing legends, as far as we are concerned. But we must fight one of you…”
Ben and Quan – I think we could beat you. Handily. But you have paved such a path for innovative, give-no-fucks, ticked-every-box art in Australia, it would just be disrespectful. Regurgitator is free to go.
IDLES – you severely outnumber us. If you bring the nuts and intimidation of your stage personas, we are surely doomed. I may get a perm just to avoid the conflict (IYKYK).
That just leaves you ‘Mods’… two-on-two seems fair. And I know sometimes you just wanna ‘Bang Someone Out’ (IYKYK), so let’s go. Meet us out front.*
* To be absolutely clear; I adore Sleaford Mods and even campaigned hard for a support slot on this next tour. So, if you’re reading this, Jason – I’d hug you long before I would even think of balling a fist. x o3
HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?
Today? A curated playlist, a skate, a cinema seat, a Parramatta Eels victory and a good smash burger.