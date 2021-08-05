A Chinese woman found herself on Pornhub, and created an app to help survivors

Imagine finding a video of yourself that you did not consent to. Tisiphone found an intimate video of her on one of the biggest porn websites.

The 25 year-old-victim, Tisiphone received a call from one of her male friends who dropped the heart-wrenching news to her.

Tisiphone requested her details be private. She has donned this alias that is one of the Furies of Greek mythology, the goddesses of vengeance.

“He told me that I was on Pornhub. Of course, my first reaction was that it must be a mistake. How could it be me?” she recounted.

The link her friend sent her was of an intimate video, filmed without her consent as a teenager while she lived in the United States.

“The incident happened maybe seven years ago. I was really young, a teenager … I had no idea that monster had secretly filmed me until I saw my video on Pornhub,”

“It was really devastating. I consider myself a very strong person and well educated, but that was the moment when I literally stopped and thought, ‘I can’t live any more. I don’t want to live anymore’.”

Tisiphone was on the brink of suicide, ascending the roof of her building and climbing over its fence.

Por eso se encuentra creando Alecto AI, una App de reconocimiento facial que permite que cualquier víctima de abuso o violencia sexual pueda identificar si en el basto mundo del internet existe algún video suyo de pornografía no consensuada. pic.twitter.com/ZapLawQyp8 — Alejandra López (@MaleHauntsWitch) July 29, 2021