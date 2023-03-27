Australian Women in Music Awards 2023 nominations are open

Get ready to celebrate the incredible achievements and immense contributions of women in the Australian music industry, as nominations for the highly prestigious Australian Women in Music Awards 2023 are now officially open.

Calling out to all the women in this industry or anyone who knows a performer, tour manager, sound engineer, journalist or photographer – it’s time to take action and nominate yourself or your peers! If ever there was an opportunity to celebrate women in the music industry, this is it, so go ahead, nominate yourself and your sisters, and let’s celebrate the incredible women in music.

In a male-dominated music industry, women have been consistently proving their prowess as both performers and behind-the-scenes workers. Finally, there’s a chance to give them the recognition they deserve with these groundbreaking Awards. Let’s not let their hard work and talent go unnoticed any longer. It’s time to make them more visible in this industry, and this Awards ceremony is a crucial step in that direction.

The Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMA) has officially opened nominations for its 2023 event. AWMA is an important event in the Australian music industry, recognizing the contributions and accomplishments of women across all areas of the industry, from performers to technicians, leaders, elders, producers, engineers, filmmakers, photographers, music journalists, stylists, managers, and more.

Nominations for the 18 AWMA categories are open from March 8 to April 26, and the Award Ceremony, Concert, and Conference will be held in Meanjin/Brisbane on September 26 and 27.

This year, AWMA will introduce the Inaugural Women in Heavy Music category – across many sub-categories from folk to black metal – reflecting the depth and breadth of influence women have on music in Australia. AWMA has an impressive panel of jurors with representation across a diverse range of music disciplines and cultures.

Vicki Gordon, Founding Executive Producer and Program Director, said AWMA has become a powerful industry leader, connecting people and communities and breaking down systemic issues that have held women back for decades.

Attorney-General and Minister for Women Shannon Fentiman said AWMA represents a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women while working towards the goal of gender equality. AWMA encourages nominations from non-binary, GNC, and anyone who identifies as a woman.

Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMA) has recognized a plethora of talented women in the industry including Tina Arena, Deborah Cheetham OAM, Katie Noonan, Kate Ceberano, Elena Kats-Chernin, and Tamara Georgopoulos, just to name a few. Even those working behind the scenes such as studio producer Anna Laverty, photographer Wendy McDougall, and stylist Cindy Vogel have received this honour. And let’s not forget about the esteemed Honour Roll recipients like Dame Olivia Newton-John AC DBE, Helen Reddy, Judith Durham AO, and Renée Geyer, who was recognized for her lifetime achievement in 2018.

The full program for the 2023 Australian Women in Music Awards and Conference will be announced soon.

AWMA 2023 AWARD CATEGORIES (includes 2022 recipients):

Lifetime Achievement Award – Presented to a female artist or musician who has made an outstanding artistic contribution to the field of recording and/or live performance during her lifetime. In 2022 this award went to Deborah Cheetham OAM.

Tina Arena Special Impact Award – Honours an unsung champion of the Australian music industry. In 2022 this award went to Dina Bassile for her work creating disability access for live music and arts events.

Humanitarian Award – Recognises an individual (female, male and GNC) who has made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education, and/or assisting female artists working in remote and/or regional communities. In 2022 this award went to songwriter, composer, educator and performer Leigh Carriage.

Diversity in Music Award – Recognises individual artists or female-driven musical collaborations for their contribution to advancing a culturally diverse and inclusive music industry. In 2022 this award went to disability activist and musician Eliza Hull.

Excellence in Classical Music Award – Recognises a mid-to-late career female classical music artist who has demonstrated musical excellence throughout her career. Includes conductors and artists working in the field of opera. In 2022 this award went to Genevieve Lacey.

Inaugural Heavy Music Award – Recognises a female who has made contributions of outstanding significance as an artist, musician, music practitioner, agent, artist or label manager, supporter and/or advocator of Heavy Music.

Creative Leadership Award – A curatorial award recognising excellence in creative programming from women working in broadcast media (radio, tv, online, streaming services), a music festival or live performance/venue to champion female artists. In 2022 this went to musician and festival director and programmer Emily Ulman.

Artistic Excellence Award – Recognises exceptional creative achievement from a female artist/musician across any genre. In 2022 this award went to the internationally acclaimed classical musician and composer, Elena Kats-Chernin AO.

Studio Production Award – Recognises a female sound engineer or producer who has made contributions of outstanding significance in the studio recording environment. In 2022 this award went to electronic producer and musician Alice Ivy.

Live Creative Production Award – Recognises a female working in a live production environment making significant impact in her field: includes but is not limited to roles such as Live Sound, Lighting & Visual Design, Set Design, Show Producer etc. In 2022 this award went to outspoken advocate for women in the music industry Kait Hall.

Live Production Touring Award – Recognises a female working in a live production or touring environment making significant impact in her field: Includes Tour/Operations/Promotions Management, Tour Assistant, Backstage, Roadcrew, and other related support roles. In 2022 this award went to Casey O’Shaughnessy for her advocacy for safe and inclusive spaces for women in the industry.

Music Leadership Award – Recognises a female CEO, Managing Director, Label Manager, A&R Director, Artist Manager or Publisher making significant impact in music industry leadership. In 2022 this award went to Frontier Touring’s Sahara Herald.

Songwriter Award – Recognises an outstanding female songwriter or composer. In 2022 this award went to prolific artist Tania Doko.

Emerging Artist Award – Acknowledges an outstanding emerging female artist. In 2022 this award went to newcomer Martha Marlow.

Music Photographer Award – Recognises a female music photographer currently working in the field and to acknowledge her body of work. In 2022 this award went to the prolific, creative arts photographer Cybele Malinowski.

Film Maker Award – Recognises a female music videographer, clip-maker, film-maker, or music animator currently working in the field and to acknowledge her body of work. In 2022 this award went to rising star Lucy Knox with honourable mentions to finalists Natalie van den Dungen and Aimée-Lee Xu Hsien Curran.

Music Journalist Award – Recognises a female music journalist, blogger or editor who has made a creative contribution and courageous impact in truth telling and innovative reporting in the Australian music industry. In 2022 this award went to Music Industry Observer’s Poppy Reid.

Excellence in Styling and Makeup (previously Image Maker award) – Recognises a female hair and/or makeup artist and/or stylist* working to change the face of music visually to break down gender, race and social cultural stereotypes. (*Stylist to include those working within costume and/or wardrobe activity). In 2022 this award went to Australian fashion innovator and designer Cindy Vogels.

The 2023 AWMA Honour Roll recipient will also be announced.

The 2023 Australian Women in Music Awards and Conference Program is proudly supported by the Queensland Government together with corporate, industry and community partners.

AWMA is an initiative of the not profit Charity Cicada International Ltd.

Nominate here.

#AWMA2023 #embracing equality #womeninmusicaus #AWMA #AustralianWomeninMusic #AWMARegional