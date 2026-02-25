The man behind the W: Wu-Tang’s Oliver ‘Power’ Grant dies aged 52

Hip-hop lost one of its quiet giants this week

Oliver “Power” Grant – the business brain and longtime architect behind Wu-Tang Clan – has died aged 52.

Grant passed away on Monday (February 23), leaving behind a legacy that rarely chased the spotlight but helped build one of rap’s most influential movements from the ground up.

Before Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) became canon, it was a gamble. Grant fronted early funding so the Staten Island crew could get studio time when major labels weren’t biting. That belief – and cash – gave the Clan breathing room to craft a record that would eventually reshape ’90s hip-hop.

But his role went far beyond early funding.Grant clocked early that Wu-Tang could be bigger than music. In 1995, he launched Wu Wear – one of the first artist-driven streetwear brands – long before “merch drops” became industry standard. It was a blueprint.

As an executive producer and strategist, he helped the Clan navigate the chaotic gold rush of ’90s rap, balancing solo deals and major-label moves while keeping Wu-Tang’s gritty, independent DNA intact.

He even stepped into cult film territory, appearing as Knowledge in Belly – a role that mirrored his real-life presence: steady, sharp, respected.

Tributes from Clan members have poured in. Method Man wrote, “Paradise my Brother safe travels… Bruh I am not ok,” while GZA credited Grant as essential to the group’s very existence.

His cause of death hasn’t been made public.

For fans, the W has always meant nine legendary MCs. But behind that logo stood Oliver “Power” Grant – the strategist who helped turn a Staten Island collective into global mythology.

Without him, Wu-Tang as we know it probably doesn’t happen.