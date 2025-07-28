Xbox to limit social features in UK without ID Verification from 2026

Welcome to the new internet: more regulation, more friction – but maybe, just maybe, a safer space.

Xbox users in the UK will soon have to verify their age – or face serious limits to how they socialise on the platform.

Microsoft has begun rolling out a new age verification process in response to the UK’s sweeping Online Safety Act.

Starting in early 2026, players who don’t complete the process will lose access to key features like Looking for Group, custom clubs, Twitch broadcasting and Discord integration.

Communication and user-generated content will be restricted to friends only.

Right now, the process is optional and only affects users already flagged as 18+, but Xbox is urging everyone to act early.

“We encourage players to verify their age via this one-time process now,” said Kim Kunes, Xbox’s VP of gaming trust and safety.

Verification will happen through Yoti, a third-party service that’s also being used across Reddit, Bluesky, and adult content sites.

Users can verify using a live selfie, credit card, mobile number, or government-issued ID. Microsoft insists it won’t affect purchases, achievements, or gameplay history.

“Age verification is a new feature being introduced for players logging into an Xbox experience with Microsoft accounts based in the UK,” Xbox said in a Q&A. “It helps ensure that we can continue to provide players on our platform with age-appropriate experiences and keep the Xbox community safe.”

It’s the first major move from a console platform in response to the Online Safety Act – and one that’s likely to be mirrored by Sony, Nintendo and others in the near future.

Still, the move raises big questions. While protecting minors is crucial, asking players to upload ID just to keep chatting or broadcasting gameplay introduces major privacy concerns.

And for casual users, younger adults without ID, or older players who never set up their account properly, this could become a barrier to access.

Microsoft says it plans to expand the system globally, learning from its UK rollout. For now, it’s a waiting game – but one that will shape the future of online play.

Because this is where we’re headed: more checks, more hoops, and more accountability. Let’s just hope the safety is worth the trade.