Yaeji announces debut album ‘With A Hammer’

Genre-pushing NYC-via-Seol artist Yaeji has today announced her debut album With A Hammer, accompanying the release with a new single and music video For Granted.

Yaeji directs and stars in the video for For Granted herself, with the bouncy electronica single descending into frantic drum and bass as she takes her hammer and smashes all of the things around her, embracing the expression of anger as an opportunity to transcend it.

It’s an incredibly strong lead single for the album, which is due for release on April 7th via XL Recordings and will feature collaborations with the likes of British musician Loraine James, up-and-coming Baltimore singer Nourished By Time, and NYC-based producers K Wata and Enayet.

The album promises to be “an exploration of shapeshifting sonics – blending the Yaeji’s original dance music roots with Korean indie rock, electronica and pop from the ‘90s and early 2000s.”

Watch the music video for the album’s lead single For Granted below

For Granted is available now. Yaeji’s debut album With A Hammer is out on the 7th of April via XL Recordings / Remote Control Records.