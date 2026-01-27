Ye says brain injury is what caused his antisemetic behaviour

Ye has apologised for his antisemitic outbursts in the past.

Kanye West, better known as ‘Ye,’ had his first hit in 2004 with ‘Through The Wire,’ which was written and recorded after the rapper was in an almost deadly car crash and had to have his jaw wired shut.

Even though the song did skyrocket him to fame, Ye is now saying the crash actually did a lot more damage than he and his doctors might’ve first thought.

The rapper says he was first concerned with the visible damage it caused, and didn’t realise he had actually suffered a brain injury, which he claims has led to his bipolar type 1 diagnosis and made him lose touch with reality.

In recent years, Ye has made aggressive attacks on the Jewish community via social media, sold shirts with swastikas on them, and released a song in May last year praising Adolf Hitler.

Shortly after, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke had Ye’s Australian Visa cancelled last year when he tried to come down under to visit his Australian wife Bianca Censori’s family. He says she is also the reason he is finally seeking help.

Ye has already apologised for his antisemitism once before via Instagram, which he almost immediately took back before ramping up his behaviour.

This time, he’s chosen to take out a full page ad in the Wall Street Journal, paid for by Yeezy, his clothing and footwear brand.

“I am not a Nazi or an antisemite,” he wrote in the 750 word ad. “I love Jewish people.”

The Anti Defamation League has said the truest apology would be “to not engage with antisemetic behavior in the future.”

Internet users are skeptical over how legit Ye’s second apology really is, and only time will tell.newsp