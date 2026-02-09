Years in the making, Stringjoy and Joey Landreth’s Signature Set

A decade of collaboration distilled into a set built for feel, control and musical honesty.

The Joey Landreth Artist Signature set from Stringjoy comes out of a long working relationship rather than a single collaboration.

Joey Landreth is a guitarist and songwriter whose playing leans heavily on open tunings, slide and dynamic control, and this set reflects the years of back and forth between player and maker.

It feels shaped by time spent playing and refining ideas, not merely a design brief or an announcement.

Stringjoy have quietly built a reputation around doing things properly. They wind their strings in house in Nashville, focus on consistency and feel, and tend to work closely with players rather than chasing trends.

That approach shows up clearly here. The gauges are a direct response to how Landreth actually plays, especially his use of lower tunings and hybrid slide technique.

The set pairs a heavy low end with a notably stout top string, giving stability where it is needed while keeping the higher strings responsive enough for clean fretted parts and expressive slide work.

It is designed to support movement between styles without forcing compromises, which makes a lot of sense given Landreth’s fluid approach to playing.

Landreth himself is best known for his work with The Bros. Landreth, where tone and touch carry as much weight as the notes chosen.

That sensitivity is reflected in a set where form and function are carefully considered. Any guitarist knows that sooner or later that new string brightness fades, but feel and a truly great set of strings last far longer and keep you playing.

What is truly refreshing about this release is how closely it is tied to the people involved. It comes from years of shared experimentation, trust and back and forth between a player and a small team who care deeply about what they make.

In a world full of gear designed to solve problems on paper, this set feels focused on the person using it and not just what they play, but how they play.

So, for players who value feel, control and thoughtful gear made by people who care about the craft, this set feels right at home. Slide into a new set here.