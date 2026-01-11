Colombian star Yeison Jiménez dies in plane crash hours before show

Yeison Jiménez has died at the age of 34 following a plane crash in the Boyacá region of Colombia.

Colombian música popular singer-songwriter Yeison Jiménez has died after the small aircraft he was travelling in crashed in the department of Boyacá on Saturday (January 10).

The crash occurred shortly after take-off from Paipa, en route to a scheduled performance in Medellín, killing all six people on board, including members of his team and the pilot.

Jiménez, one of Colombia’s most influential voices in regional popular music, had been ascending rapidly over the past decade – selling out venues across the country and breaking attendance records at major arenas.

In 2024 he sold out Bogotá’s Movistar Arena three times, and in 2025 he became the first Colombian regional artist to sell out El Campín Stadium, cementing his crossover appeal beyond traditional música popular circles.

The aircraft – a small Piper Navajo charter flight – reportedly struggled to gain altitude after take-off and plummeted into a field near the end of the runway, bursting into flames.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the exact cause of the accident, with Colombia’s Technical Directorate for Accident Investigation and Civil Aviation Authority leading the inquiry.

Among the other victims were his manager, photographer and additional crew members, all of whom had been heading to the same gig. Footage shared online from moments before the flight shows the group in high spirits – a haunting contrast to the tragedy that followed.

In recent interviews, Jiménez had spoken openly about his life and fears, including vivid dreams of flying and even dying in a plane accident, a detail many are now reflecting on amid this heartbreaking loss.

Fans, fellow artists and public figures have taken to social media to mourn, celebrating his legacy as a performer who gave voice to música popular and took it to new stages.

Jiménez is survived by his wife and three children.

As condolences continue to pour in from across Latin America, the investigation into the crash’s cause is expected to unfold in the coming days.