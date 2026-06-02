YHWH Nailgun announce 11-minute new album Magazine and Australian tour dates

The New York noise-makers are joining 4AD with an album that somehow packs 10 tracks into 11 minutes.

YHWH Nailgun have announced Magazine, a new 11-minute album landing via 4AD and Remote Control Records.

If you’ve come across the New York four-piece before, you’ll know brevity isn’t exactly a limitation. Since emerging with 45 Pounds, the band have built a cult following around music that feels chaotic, physical and almost impossible to categorise.

Magazine looks set to double down on that energy. Across 10 tracks and barely 11 minutes of runtime, the record moves through bursts of distorted guitars, pummelling drums, scorched synths and vocalist Zack Borzone’s surreal stream of imagery.

The first taste arrives with opening track ‘Ghost of Love’, while recent live previews suggest the band aren’t easing up any time soon.

Last month, YHWH Nailgun performed the entire album at C2C Festival NYC before abruptly leaving the stage – a move that reportedly left the crowd somewhere between confused and completely sold.

The album is also the band’s first release through 4AD, joining a label roster that’s never exactly shied away from artists doing their own thing.

Ahead of the release, YHWH Nailgun gave fans an early look at new material with performances of ‘Give Blood’, ‘Ballerina’ and ‘Hips on a Wheel’ on The Adam Friedland Show.

Australian fans won’t have to experience the chaos through a screen either, with local tour dates now locked in alongside the album announcement.

Preorder Magazine here. Tour ticket info here.